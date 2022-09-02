The eagerly awaited music video for “Persuasive” by Doechii and SZA is now out. The song and seductive video, which were both directed by Sara Lacombe, are next-level addictive thanks to the club-ready cooperation of Top Dawg Entertainment’s two female powerhouses. The song is featured on Doechii’s EPshe / her / black bitch.

“I created ‘Persuasive’ to uplift people and bring communities together, so having SZA jump on the song was a perfect fit because I’ve always connected with others over her music,” says Doechii. “Knowing that SZA is with TDE was what originally got me most excited about being on this label, so now that we have a song together it’s a full-circle moment. She really ATE! This collaboration is everything I always imagined it to be.”

You can see the video below.

Advertisement