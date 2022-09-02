Grammy award-winning artist VORY has dropped the new music video for “Happy Birthday 2U.”

In the toxic, Loris Russier-directed video, VORY revisited his Lost Souls album to deliver a toxic look at cheating on his girlfriend with her best friend. The song video leads up to the affair, but during the birthday trip, Vory’s girlfriend is shown casting doubtful glances in the direction of her best friend.

The Lost Souls album was released earlier this summer on Dream Chasers Records/Universal Music Group and featured Kanye West, Nav, BLEU, Landstrip Chip, Beam, and a special appearance from media personality Wallo267.

Advertisement

You can see the new video below.