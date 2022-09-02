In St. Louis, Missouri, this week, Wu-Tang Clan, Nas, and Special Guest Busta Rhymes began their much anticipated 2022 NY State of Mind Tour. The program began with a carefully curated video that traced the history of hip-hop from its inception on August 11, 1973, in the Bronx, New York, to its influence in all five boroughs of the city, highlighting the city’s native Hip-Hop icons who forever altered the rap scene and culture outside the Empire State.

Wu-Tang Clan gave an outstanding performance, singing songs like “Bring Da Ruckus,” “Da Mystery of Chessboxin,” “C.R.E.A.M.,” and others. “New York State of Mind,” “It’s Mine,” “If I Ruled the World,” and other songs by Nas were played on stage. Busta Rhymes also sang a number of hits, including “Scenario,” “Look at Me Now,” “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See,” while bringing out a bottle of champagne mid-performance to celebrate an incredible tour.

The 25-city tour, which is being organized by Live Nation, will next perform at the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Indiana, on September 1st. Thereafter, it will visit more cities across North America, including Atlanta, Toronto, Austin, Phoenix, and more, before coming to an end at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on October 4th. Hip hop turns 50 this year, so now is the ideal time for these two pioneers of the genre to collaborate on a historical tour.

You can see the full run of shows and opening night images below.

Thu Sep 01 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Fri Sep 02 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 03 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sun Sep 04 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Wed Sep 07 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Thu Sep 08 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Fri Sep 09 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

Sat Sep 10 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Tue Sep 13 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Wed Sep 14 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Fri Sep 16 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Sat Sep 17 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sun Sep 18 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Tue Sep 20 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Wed Sep 21 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 22 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 24 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sun Sep 25 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Mon Sep 26 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Thu Sep 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Fri Sep 30 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sat Oct 01 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Sun Oct 02 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

Tue Oct 04 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl