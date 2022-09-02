YG is ready to invite you back into his rap world, announcing his new album, I Got Issues.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

I Got Issues will be available to fans in both digital and CD offerings on September 30. The album will feature the singles “Scared Money” featur­ing J Cole and Moneybagg Yo, “Run” featuring Tyga, 21 Savage, and BIA as well as YG’s most recent single “Toxic.”

unnamed 1
unnamed 1

Recently, YG hosted a VIP private dinner at the Warehouse Downtown in Los Angeles, California, to kick off the revival of the 4Hunnid brand. Zack Bia, Guapdad4000, Chiquis, Boo Johnson, Coco Jones, and Emily Tosta were just a handful of the attendees.

Advertisement

With Drop I, YG, best known for his contagious, Mustard-produced, party-ready songs and candid accounts of life in Compton, proudly revives the 4Hunnid brand. Similar to how the Compton culture influences his music, way of life, and daily morality, so is the 4Hunnid brand. The 4Hunnid line, featuring T-shirt 4H GANGSTA SS logos that represent the “real street definition” of a gangster, is ingrained in YG’s DNA.

1417534642

Instead of capturing the spirit of streetwear, the 4Hunnid collection honestly reinvents it. The goods are entirely cut, stitched, and built in Los Angeles, California, with prices ranging from $60 to $180. The line combines individually customized and modern boxy fits and is made of high-quality, heavy-weight fabrications. The BLOCK RUNNER, a classic wardrobe item from Los Angeles, is recreated in the collection using only 100% genuine leather and a flame-shaped emblem sewn onto the side panels.

You can check out the pieces and event photos below. The collection is available at 4Hunnid.com.

Visual Portfolio, Posts & Image Gallery for WordPress
1417533351
1417533481
1417533513
1417533715
1417533726
1417533731
1417533756
1417533757
1417533793
1417533872
1417533930
1417534040
1417534577
1417534642
1417534792
1417534998
Visual Portfolio, Posts & Image Gallery for WordPress
BLUE F LOGO SNAPBACK 2

BLUE F LOGO SNAPBACK 2
BLUE HAVANA PINSTRIPE SHORTS 1

BLUE-HAVANA PINSTRIPE SHORTS 1
BLUE HAVANA PINSTRIPE SHORTS 3

BLUE-HAVANA PINSTRIPE SHORTS 3
BLUE HAVANA PINSTRIPE SHIRT 3

BLUE-HAVANA-PINSTRIPE-SHIRT-3
BROWN F LOGO SNAPBACK 1

BROWN F LOGO SNAPBACK 1
BROWN F LOGO SNAPBACK 3

BROWN F LOGO SNAPBACK 3
GREEN 4H F SS TEE 2

GREEN 4H F SS TEE 2
GREEN F LOGO SNAPBACK 1

GREEN F LOGO SNAPBACK 1
OPTIC WHITE 4H F SS TEE 3

OPTIC WHITE 4H F SS TEE 3
RED 4H F SS TEE 1

RED 4H F SS TEE 1
RED 4H LOGO KNIT SWEATER 1

RED-4H-LOGO-KNIT-SWEATER-1
RED 4H LOGO KNIT SWEATER 3

RED-4H-LOGO-KNIT-SWEATER-3
White 4 Hunnid socks 1

White 4 Hunnid socks 1
WHITE 4H LOVE SS TEE 3

WHITE 4H LOVE SS TEE 3
WHITE OPTIC TRY YOUR LUCK SS TEE 1

WHITE OPTIC TRY YOUR LUCK SS TEE 1
BEIGE 4H LOVE SS TEE 2

BEIGE 4H LOVE SS TEE 2
BEIGE 4H LOVE SS TEE 4

BEIGE 4H LOVE SS TEE 4
Black 4 Hunnid socks 1

Black 4 Hunnid socks 1
BLACK 4H LOVE SS TEE 1

BLACK 4H LOVE SS TEE 1
BLACK 4H LOVE SS TEE 2

BLACK 4H LOVE SS TEE 2
BLACK FOUR TWILL PANTS 1

BLACK FOUR TWILL PANTS 1
BLACK FOUR TWILL PANTS 3

BLACK FOUR TWILL PANTS 3
BLACK GANGSTA SNAPBACK 1

BLACK GANGSTA SNAPBACK 1
BLACK GANGSTA SNAPBACK 4

BLACK GANGSTA SNAPBACK 4
BLACK TRY YOUR LUCK SS TEE 1

BLACK TRY YOUR LUCK SS TEE 1
BLACK TRY YOUR LUCK SS TEE 2

BLACK TRY YOUR LUCK SS TEE 2
BLACK 4H F SS TEE 1

BLACK-4H-F-SS-TEE-1
BLACK 4H F SS TEE 3

BLACK-4H-F-SS-TEE-3
BLACK FOUR TWILL SS SHIRT 3

BLACK-FOUR-TWILL-SS-SHIRT-3
BLUE F LOGO SNAPBACK 1

BLUE F LOGO SNAPBACK 1