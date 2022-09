DJ Drama and Jeezy recreate their Gangsta Grillz magic in the release of their new single “I Ain’t Gon Hold Ya.” The new single is produced by Helluva and comes with a JonnyRaw-directed video filmed outside Magic City.

The single is the second drop from DJ Drama’s forthcoming album, which will release later this year. Previously, Drama released “FOREVER,” featuring Fabolous, Benny the Butcher, Jim Jones, and Capella Grey.

You can hear the new release and see the video below.

