Irv Gotti Says His Stories About Ashanti Are Just Details of His Life: ‘I Wish Ashanti All the Best’

Irv Gotti Says His Stories About Ashanti Are Just Details of His Life: ‘I Wish Ashanti All the Best’

Irv Gotti has placed moments of intimacy shared between him and Ashanti into the public eye recently. During appearances on Drink Champs and in The Murder Inc Story, Gotti revealed they hid a relationship, but now he is putting all of the information out there.

Despite the criticism of the general public, Irv Gotti is standing by his words, citing, “I just told my truth.”

“It’s my life. They paid me a bunch of money to talk about my life at Murder Inc. and I caught all this flack because of it,” Gotti said to Essence. “It’s my life. I’m not a lying type person. I wish Ashanti all the best. If you’re watching Ashanti, I wish you all the best. But I just told my truth.”

Advertisement

#IrvGotti responds to the backlash regarding the comments he made about his past relationship with #Ashanti pic.twitter.com/gIVj6HzLNH — RiichStoneMedia (@RiichStoneMedia) August 29, 2022

Earlier this month, Judge Greg Mathis heard Irv Gotti’s story about Ashanti, and he thinks the “Baby” singer should seek legal action.

READ MORE: Irv Gotti Says Ashanti’s “Happy” Single Came as a Result of Their Intimacy

Irv Gotti is letting all of his feelings and the secrets about him and Ashanti out. As reported, Irv and Ja Rule pulled up to Drink Champs. During his appearance, he spoke at length about Ashanti.



During the conversation with DJ EFN and N.O.R.E., Irv revealed Ashanti’s single “Happy” was the product of the two having sex.



“Let me explain the relationship and how it worked, and how it worked to our advantage,” Gotti said. “We just finished sleeping together, or whatever, I’m taking a shower. I’m in the shower, a nigga be creative after [sex]. I think of the whole track in the shower.”

READ MORE: Irv Gotti Talks “The Murder Inc Story,” $300M Deal, Why There’s No Reunion Tour W/O Ashanti + More



Gotti said afterward he called producer Chink Santana to create the beat and then tapped back in with Ashanti to craft the lyrics. “That record came about ’cause of our energy,” Gotti said.

TMZ caught up with Judge Mathis in New York City and he stated Ashanti should send a cease-and-desist or go to court for a gag order.

You can hear the full conversation on Drink Champs and Judge Mathis’ opinion below.

via