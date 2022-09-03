Nike has launched their new brand film celebrating the legacy of Serena Williams. Following her exit from the US Open singles tournament, the brand released By Changing Nothing, She Changed Everything.

Along with the new spot, Nike released a statement: “Serena Williams redefined what it means to be a true champion. Her legacy transcends sport and has inspired generations. We look forward to continuing our long-standing partnership with her. And, we thank her for all she has done and will do in the future. Here’s to never changing who you are.“

You can see the Zendaya-narrated spot below.

