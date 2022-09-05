Famed battle rapper Pat Stay has died after being stabbed. CBC News notes a man was stabbed, and his brother, Peter Stay, revealed Pat was the victim.
The report highlights Halifax Region Police were called to the 1600 block of Lower Water Street after midnight in response to a stabbing. HipHopDX notes the incident occurred in a bar. Pat Stay was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Pat Stay was from Nova Scotia and was heralded by the battle rap community for his revered performances. He recently released a new single, “The Game DISS,” calling out the Compton rapper The Game for taking a shot at Eminem.
Outpours of love and support flooded social media as the news of his death spread. Rest in peace to Pat Stay.
Police are seeking more information at 902-490-5020. This story will be updated as more information is available.