Famed battle rapper Pat Stay has died after being stabbed. CBC News notes a man was stabbed, and his brother, Peter Stay, revealed Pat was the victim.

The report highlights Halifax Region Police were called to the 1600 block of Lower Water Street after midnight in response to a stabbing. HipHopDX notes the incident occurred in a bar. Pat Stay was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Pat Stay was from Nova Scotia and was heralded by the battle rap community for his revered performances. He recently released a new single, “The Game DISS,” calling out the Compton rapper The Game for taking a shot at Eminem.

Outpours of love and support flooded social media as the news of his death spread. Rest in peace to Pat Stay.

Police are seeking more information at 902-490-5020. This story will be updated as more information is available.

Pat Stay was also a beautiful poet. So much more than just a Battle Rapper. An amazing musician, incredible actor, hilarious comedian. There will never be another 🐐❤️ pic.twitter.com/dxl7aIjefL — All Things Battles (@AllThingsBatRap) September 4, 2022

Rest In Peace to Pat Stay. The sucka free boss who could moonwalk with steel toe boots on. More style than you and was so nice, his rap name could’ve been “How Are You?” Cold steppin’ since ’07, wreckin’ it. So dexterous. A lion amongst sheep, the front lead. P-A-to-the-T-Stay. — Andrés Tardio (@AndresWrites) September 5, 2022

RIP legendary battle rapper Pat Stay 😢💔🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/Km0zZGCls3 — Justina Valentine (@JustinaMusic) September 4, 2022

RIP PAT STAY, Praying For The Battle Rap Community 🙏🏽 — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) September 4, 2022

“I can moonwalk with steel toe boots on” Rest in peace Pat Stay. Battle Rap icon and king. If u know me u know i always thought he was the best. I’m hurt. — Alchemist Type Beat (@Alchemist) September 4, 2022

Man….I’m at a loss for words



RIP The Legend Pat Stay



Was an honor to stand in front of you. pic.twitter.com/XIXPWhR80j — Real Sikh (@RealSikh99) September 4, 2022

Rest in Power Pat Stay. I may not have known him as well as many other of my friends who are broken and in a lot of pain. But I met him in passing and he was a cool down to earth dude. pic.twitter.com/ZinH0PluBG — Immortal Technique (@ImmortalTech) September 4, 2022

Major love n respect to the legendary Pat Stay !! One of the truly genuine souls I’ve encountered in this world , may he Rest In Peace condolences to the family 💙! — GEECHI GOTTI (@bigGeechiMbb) September 4, 2022