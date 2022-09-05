Happy Anniversary.

The Detroit mixtape is one of the defining projects in Big Sean‘s career. On the tape’s 10th anniversary, the father-to-be releases it onto streaming platforms via Def Jam Recordings. For the anniversary, Sean Don extends the project with a bonus track, “More Thoughts”.

Following the landmark arrival of Detroit, which features J Cole, Jhene Aiko, Chris Brown and more, saw nearly a million first-day downloads causing the DatPiff site to crash, Complex included the mixtape in its tally of The 50 Best Albums Of 2012. Detroit went on to win Best Mixtape honors at the 2013 BET Hip-Hop Awards.

In 2020, Big Sean went on to release Detroit 2, which became his third consecutive solo album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and the set’s Nipsey Hussle-featuring single, “Deep Reverence,” earned a nomination for Best Rap Performance at the 2021 Grammys.

Big Sean and longtime girlfriend Jhene Aiko are expecting their first child together in the coming months. The newborn will be Sean’s first and Aiko’s second. Aiko shares a daughter with Omarion’s younger brother O’Ryan.

In hip hop, Big Sean appears on new albums from The Game, DJ Khaled, Queen Naija, and Babyface Ray. Jhene Aiko and Sean are currently working on the Twenty88 sequel album.

Stream the complete mixtape below.