After turning up the heat last month with his new mixtape, Bad Azz Yella Boy, Asylum’s Yella Beezy cranks up the heat as he pays homage to the legendary Texas rapper Pimp C with his new single “Pimp C” featuring EST Gee, which is accompanied with a music video featuring a guest appearances with Pimp C’s UGK rap partner, Bun B. Baccend Beezy continues his infectious return with another impressive southern-fried rap. He spits:

“That lil’ h** messy, you can’t tell her nothin’, on God she gon’ spread the word, lot of grammies like I’m tryna win awards, waitin’ on the first and third, got a lotta bows and I ain’t talkin’ ’bout clothes, but he tryna get a shirt, young n**ga bustin’ pack after pack, I’m tryna get a vert, heard them n**gas saying that they still tryna get me, well I’m tryna get ’em murked, I don’t take shit lightly when they talkin’, ’cause I’m ’bout to get ’em first…”

Bun B appears on the visual to co-sign the fellow Texan and the use of Pimp C likeness. Linking with EST Gee was also a great choice as he has been on a trailblazing path to the top in today’s hip hop. This year alone, EST Gee has released several collaborative projects, a deluxe version of his new album, and a string of a-list collaborations.

Yella’s Bad Azz Yella Boy features newly-signed QC’s Icewear Vezzo. The 16 track project includes buzzworthy singles “DFWM” and “Not Me.” Beezy signed with Asylum earlier this year following his departure from L.A. Reid’s Hitco Records.

Beezy is currently preparing his as-yet-titled forthcoming album, expected top of 2023.

Watch “Pimp C” above and stream Bad Azz Yella Boy below.