Another one. DJ Khaled’s GOD DID will debut on top of the Billboard 200, becoming his fourth album to top the charts.

GOD DID opens with 107,500 equivalent album units in the first week. The album is also the 10th top 10 album for Khaled.

Billboard 200: #1(new) @djkhaled, GOD DID 107,500 [129.82 million on-demand streams | 9,500 pure sales]. — chart data (@chartdata) September 4, 2022

SEA units account for 96,000 of the 107,500 equivalent album units that GOD DID has earned (equivalent to 129.82 million on-demand official streaming of the set’s music), album sales account for 9,500, and TEA units account for 2,000.

God Did features 31 guest musicians, 16 of whom have previously reached the top of the Billboard 200. Drake, Eminem, Future, Jay-Z, Lil Baby, and Travis Scott are among the features.

Giving a strong run to Khaled was Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti, which came in a No. 2 this week after nine nonconsecutive weeks at the top of the charts.