There are a bunch of new EMMY Award winners in Hip-Hop. Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and 50 Cent won two Creative Arts EMMY Awards for their performance at the 2022 Pepsi Super Bowel LVI Halftime Show. The wins were for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) and Outstanding Production Design for a Variety special.

The show dubbed online as “Hip-Hop’s Super Bowl” featured a blend of all the stars performing together and covered “The Next Episode,” “California Love,” “m.A.A.d City” and more.

In case you missed the moment from February, you can watch it in full below.

