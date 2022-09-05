This past weekend, D’USSÉ Cognac opened the Made in America event in Philadelphia, which featured headliners Tyler The Creator, Pusha T, Jazmine Sullivan, Lil Uzi Vert, and Pusha T.

Before rap singer Flo Milli took the stage at the Freedom Stage, VIP Lounge visitors were treated to a custom celebrity cocktail-making class inside the D’USSÉ headquarters with D’USSÉ global ambassador Sullivan Doh. For a brief while on Saturday afternoon, cocktail workshop attendees were the only ones to receive the off-menu “Golden Fashioned” cocktail, which contained D’USSÉ XO, chocolate bitters, and gold dust. Between sessions, guests could unwind with delicious meals from Brotherly Grub, Philadelphia’s 2021 Black Restaurant Award Winner.

D’USSÉ also collaborated with the New Rory & MAL podcast for a special live podcast activation backstage in the Artist Village. The duo interviewed festival artists and industry heavyweights like JID, Larry June, Babyface Ray, Armani White, DIXSON, D Dot, and Elliot Wilson while enjoying D’USSE. Discussion topics included new songs, festival highlights, hot thoughts on music, and more. Later this week, all streaming services will have access to the entire special Made in America episode with New Rory & MAL.

You can see images from Made in America below.