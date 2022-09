Nick Cannon’s run of children may have overshadowed NBA Youngboy. The Louisiana rapper hit Instagram to announce his fiancée Jazlyn Mychelle is pregnant.

The reveal of the engagement and baby was completed with a photo of a baby bump and ring on her finger.

The reveal Instagram post was captioned “Dåñgērøùš Łōvê” and also highlighted some family moments, more of which can be seen in the new video “Purge Me.”

Advertisement

You can see the full post from NBA Youngboy below.