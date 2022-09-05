The Weeknd was all ready to go for his Los Angeles show, but his voice was not. The Toronto legend had to cut his After Hours Til Dawn Tour stop at SoFi Stadium short after his voice went out on him.

“I personally want to apologize to you guys,” The Weeknd said. “I don’t know what just happened when I screamed, but I just lost my voice. This is killing me. I don’t want to stop the show. But I can’t give you the concert I want to give you right now. I’m going make sure everybody’s good — get your money back — but I’ll do a show real soon for you guys. But I wanted to come out and personally apologize, and not tweet it or Instagram it or whatever. But I want you guys to know that I can’t give you what I want to give you. … I’m so sorry. I love you guys. Thank you so much.”

The Weeknd just ended his show after only a few songs, saying he had unexpectedly lost voice. “This kills me,” he said, as he came out to personally apologize to the Los Ángeles crowd at SoFi Stadium. “I love you,” he added before making an exit. pic.twitter.com/H2xdpvq1nD — Andrés Tardio (@AndresWrites) September 4, 2022

After the show ended early, The Weeknd released a statement vowing to return to Los Angeles for another show.

