A Brooklyn bishop robbed of approx. $1 million in jewelry while giving a sermon is suing his naysayers for defamation. Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead was live-streaming a sermon last July when he was jacked at the pulpit. The robbers got away with an estimated $75,000 Rolex, gold chains, cross pendant, sleeve cuffs and a large ring.

The Bishop has filed individual $20 million lawsuits against two men who publicly claimed Whitehead was a scammer, among other things, leading the plaintiff to lose “business deals, church members, and income,’’ the suits say.

A YouTuber named Jives claims the flashy Bishop is still wearing the same bling and that he’s involved in drug-dealing and collaborating with gang members. Another online personality, Larry Reid, claims the Bishop, who’s done time for ID theft and grand larceny, is a scammer.

Bishop Whitehead is suing both separately for $20 million, claiming their statements are false and defamatory and are undermining his church and business activities.

