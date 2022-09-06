According to a report fro mTMZ, Nova Scotia native and battle rapper pat Stay was stabbed to death just after midnight on Sunday morning. He was 35 years old.

Authorities responded to a call just after 12:30am and transported Stay to a nearby hospital, but he died from his injuries.

Stay was born and raised in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, which isn’t known for its Hip Hop scene, but Stay is well revered, especially after dropping “The Game DISS” aimed at the Compton mainstay. The visual features quotes from Drake, Method Man and Joe Budden, all of whom gave props to Stay.

Advertisement

“Pat Stay’s definitely one of, if not, the best,” Drake says about his Canadian homie.

There have been no arrests or motives established by police for this crime. TheSource.com will update the story as details develop.