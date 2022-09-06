FBG Duck’s “Brother” CBE KG Shot And Killed In Chicago Over The Weekend

According to several confirmed reports, slain Chicago rapper FBG Duck affiliate CBE KG was gunned down in Chicago this past weekend.

FBG Duck's little brother was shot and killed in Chicago last night 🙏💔🕊 pic.twitter.com/LBGow3vEni — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) September 4, 2022

FBG Duck, who was shot and killed in the Windy City a little over two years ago, seems to still have enemies as an associate who is recognized as Duck’s “little brother” has met the same fate. Earlier this year, Duck’ mother survived a shooting at a club i which she was believed to be the intended target.

There is very little information available about the shooting, including motive, but TheSource.com will update this story as details develop.

