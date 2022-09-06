Sean Moltke, aka MC Shan of QB’s Juice Crew, turns 57 today.

The first solo MC with a major release from the “infamous” Queensbridge Projects celebrates his 50th birthday today. MC Shan was at the top of his game during Hip Hop’s “Golden Era,” along with crewmates Roxanne Shante, Craig G, Tragedy, Big Daddy Kane, Kool G Rap, Masta Ace, and of course DJ Marley Marl, who formed The Juice Crew. Shan’s first album, Down By Law, was a hit among Hip Hop aficionados of the 80s, with his epic battle against KRS-1 and Boogie Down Productions was one of the greatest crew beefs in Hip Hop all time. BDP vs. Juice Crew is a prime example of a good, healthy beef that stayed on wax and even managed to morph into a Sprite commercial featuring Shan and Kris.

The Source Magazine sends a supreme born day salute to the God Shandu on his 57yh born day and wishes him many more in the future!

