Teyana Taylor is currently on her farewell The Last Rose Petal 2 tour. As the show pulled into London, Teyana Taylor was surprised by an icon, Janet Jackson.

“London had me in shambles & crying like a full blown baby! The love, the energy, the raw emotions, the vibes, THEE ICON JANET JACKSON!,” Taylor wrote on Instagram.

“Thank you for making one my last bows one of the most magical & a night I will never forget. I love you so much..always, forever. Def one of the greatest surprises of my life. Thank you for ur loving words always. No matter how close our bond continues to grow, I will always still be one of ya biggest fans! Thank you for always being so genuine & being an inspiration to us all! You are the reason I give 134667643% when I hit that stage. You are the blueprint. I love you Queen.” – Teyana Taylor

You can see the moment and pictures from Teyana Taylor below and here.

@JanetJackson surprised @TEYANATAYLOR backstage at her show last night 🥹 I don’t blame Junie for hugging Janet first I would have done the same. pic.twitter.com/k6N9HQaof5 — Ladytaurus32 (@ladytaurus32) September 6, 2022