Jazmine Sullivan, a two-time Grammy Award winner, received an official Liberty Bell gift from the mayor of Philadelphia over the weekend. The gift was given to her at 2022 Made in America Festival by official city representative Sheila Hess, commissioner of the Pennsylvania Commission for Women Jazelle Jones, director administration of Philadelphia ILia Ghee, and managing director Tumar Alexander. It is only given to the highest awardees and is one of the city’s most prized and symbolic assets. Previous winners include Sylvester Stallone, Michael B. Jordan, Mary J. Blige, Adam Sandler, and Patti Labelle.

The recognition comes the same day that the Recording Industry Association of America certified her Grammy Award-winning record Heaux Tales as Gold. Theola Borden, SVP of Brand and Communications Management at RCA Records, gave Sullivan a plaque. “Pick Up Your Feelings,” “Girl Like Me,” and “On It,” in addition to her Platinum-certified single, have now received RIAA Gold certification.