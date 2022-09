Nav Reveals Cover Art for New Album ‘Demons Protected by Angels’

Nav Reveals Cover Art for New Album ‘Demons Protected by Angels’

Nav is ready to drop off his new album, Demons Protected by Angels. The work is set to drop later this week and was previewed by the single “Never Sleep,” which features Travis Scott and Lil Baby.

Ahead of the Friday release, Nav has shared the album cover.

DEMONS PROTECTED BY ANGELS 9/9 pic.twitter.com/by1RF2b9Hp — Nav (@beatsbynav) September 5, 2022

The album will also feature Lil Uzi Vert, Future, Lil Durk and more.

Advertisement