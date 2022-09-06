Memphis Police have confirmed Eliza Fletcher as the unidentified body found Monday about 20 minutes from where the billionaire heiress was violently abducted.

Security video shows the 34-year-old mother of two being abducted while jogging near the University of Memphis on Friday. Fletcher’s grandfather ran Orgill, the hardware supply giant started by his family that is now worth over $3.2 billion.

This morning local outlet Fox13 cites “multiple sources” as having confirmed the body as Fletcher’s. Memphis Police later confirmed via Twitter.

Officers arrested a 38-year-old Cleotha Abston, Sunday as a suspect in Fletcher’s disappearance. Abston has a lengthy criminal history. The alleged murderer was sentenced to 24 years for kidnapping in 2001 but he was released after serving 85-percent of his sentence. The Daily Mail reports he was released in 2020.

He faces additional charges of first degree murder, first degree murder in perpetration of kidnapping, and tampering with evidence.

Abston is being detained in Shelby County Jail on $500,000 bail. He scheduled to appear in court this morning, according to CNN. It is unclear whether the suspect has an attorney.

