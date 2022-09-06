Dawn Staley, South Carolina women’s basketball coach is explaining her decision to cancel a series of games with BYU. Staley spoke for the first time on Sunday about the decision that was announced by the university on Friday.

“As a head coach, my job is to do what’s best for my players and staff,” Staley shared in the statement. “The incident at BYU has led me to reevaluate our home-and-home, and I don’t feel that this is the right time for us to engage in this series.”

The 3x Olympic gold medalist said she made the decision on her own following a recent racist incident involving a Duke volleyball player who said a Cougars fan yelled racial slurs at her.

Staley said she vetted all angles of what happened at BYU and talked to several people. She called her decision a “selfish” one and said she didn’t make it to “condemn” BYU.

“I slept on it a few nights, I woke up with the same gut feeling I should not put our players in that situation,” she cleared up. This was a selfish decision, I was only thinking about South Carolina women’s basketball.”

Staley also said the school and her players supported her decision.

