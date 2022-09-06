Donovan Mitchell is the newest star of the Cleveland Cavaliers, the hometown franchise and former (and possible future?) place of employment of league superstar LeBron James.

Before he suits up in the wine and gold, the Akron Beacon Journal pointed out an interesting fact about the new Mitchell-Cavs pairing: Mitchell was on hand at King James’ The Decision ESPN special.

Way back when LeBron James first entered free agency, Mitchell was a 13-year-old excited to see where his favorite player would decide to play. Mitchell was hoping he would head to Miami to get his first ring, and Mitchell got his wish.

“I forced my mom to let me go,” Mitchell told Yahoo Sports in 2018. “I wanted him to go to Miami. I wanted him to get his first ring.”

Mitchell recalls fans wanting LeBron to go to the Knicks. An idea they now have in common because the Knicks didn’t land Mitchell either. Instead, they locked into RJ Barrett.

You can see a younger Mitchell recall the moment below.