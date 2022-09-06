In an Instagram post from award winning super producer Swizz Beatz, the Ruff Ryders beatmaker and VERZUZ co-creator called for the public to ban together with Kanye West and boycott Adidas.

Swizz captioned the post of a pair of fugazi black and orange Yeezys, “I usually mind my business but this is DEAD WRONG! If we let them do this to @kanyewest it will happen to us also! This man created this groundbreaking innovation and it should be respected as a creative !

“YE is only asking for his work to be respected and not stolen that’s not crazy to me !! We not buying these !!!!!!!!!!!! @adidas you’re supposed to be original do the correct thing please !!!”

Ye shared Swizz’s post, replying, “That’s love.”

Kanye’s beef with Adidas began last month when the fashion mogul accused the sportswear giant of starting Yeezy Day without his approval. Ye has been going in online on top brass from the company, including CEO Kasper Rorstead and Senior Vice President/General Manager Daniel Cherry III.

“Hi my name is DC I was hired by the recently deceased Kasper without YE’s knowledge to run the most culturally influential brand in the world,” Ye posted in the caption. “I got ideas Starting with this hat They gave me the job over Mark Minor because they love my hat idea Damn I miss Kasper.”