Tiffany Haddish is speaking out about an explicit sketch she was featured in that is now at the center of a sexual misconduct lawsuit.

In an Instagram post on Monday, the actress said she “deeply regrets” agreeing to act in the comedy sketch six years ago alongside comedian Aries Spears. The Girls Trip actress added she wanted to shed more light on the matter but couldn’t due to the ongoing legal case.

“I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I’m right there with you,” Haddish says in her statement. “Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can say right now.”

Haddish continues, “But, clearly, while the sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all — and I deeply regret having agreed to act in it. I really look forward to being able to share a lot more about this situation as soon as I can.”

This acknowledgement comes after a lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court last week, alleging the two comedians groomed and coerced two siblings, aged 7 and 14 at the time, to take part in sexually explicit skits on two separate occasions. According to the lawsuit, the seven-year-old appeared in a sketch titled “Through A Pedophile’s Eyes,” as reported by The Daily Beast.

Attorneys for Haddish and Spears, have dismissed the explicit lawsuit as a shakedown. This story is still developing.

