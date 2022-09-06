Kanye West Says Adidas Attempted to Buy Him Out His Deal for $1 Billion

Ye is currently in a battle with Adidas. All through Labor Day Weekend, Ye dropped images of the brand’s executives on Instagram, most notably attacking Senior Vice President/General Manager Daniel Cherry III over his releasing product and his choice of headwear.

Hitting Instagram, Ye revealed Adidas attempted to sever ties with him and offered a one billion dollar payout, which he denied.

“The fact [adidas] felt they could color my shoes and name them without my approval is really wild,” Ye wrote. “I really care about building something that changes the world and something I can leave to my kids. They tried to buy me out for 1 billion dollars. My royalties next year are 500 million dollars alone.”

Ye would also reveal that his legal team advised him not to post anything on Gap, another one of his partners, for ten days.