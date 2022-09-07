Chicago rapper 600 Breezy is mourning the loss of his girlfriend, Raven Jackson. Hitting Instagram, Breezy released a message to his late lover alongside a set of images.

“Baby why would you do this to me, why would you do this to us,” 600Breezy wrote. “I was coming back home I promised you I would. You just gone leave me forever? You kno how many people love you raven? I would’ve never left if this was the outcome.”

Breezy would go on to state that “you finished me” and “I would’ve died with you raven I did any and everything for you.” Breezy would sign off the message with “God help me please.”

Breezy would double back with another set of videos and pictures, stating his time with Raven was the best two years of his life. “God I need you please help me please. What did I do to deserve this? you took my friends and my girl???”

600 Breezy mourns the passing of his girlfriend Raven Jackson pic.twitter.com/VGJdbOnj7I — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) September 6, 2022

In a final message, sharing a departing text from Raven, 600 Breezy wrote, “Please when your loved ones are showing signs of any mental damage or health please take them serious. This is real.”