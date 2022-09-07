After Chris Brown charged $1,000 for his viral meet-and-greet, Bow Wow joined in, dropping a “Diamond VIP Package” online for fans to consider for the upcoming Millenium Tour Dates. The immediate response from fans wasn’t the warmest.

The $1,000 package, dubbed the “ultimate hangout with Bow Wow,” featured a tour of the backstage area, tour bus, and more, along with access to a VIP Lounge, merch bundles, and the actual meet and greet.

Bow Wow also offered the gold package that provided a digital photo with the rapper and a merch bundle, while the platinum package also included the gold package with VIP Lounge access.

“I’m giving you 3 choices,” Bow Wow wrote. “Pick your vibe! Im giving you FULL ACCESS!!!!”

Fans online slandered the meet-and-greet offers, citing that he is trying to be too much like Chris Brown and meeting him isn’t worth the hefty price attached or that certain packages aren’t worth more than others.

Why did she call Bow Wow that name?! 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/9Ant62sOiz — Mr. Nasty (@KirkWrites79) September 5, 2022

Seeing the discourse, Bow Wow would provide a reply online:

A lot of you guys are asking whats the difference between Ticketmaster Meet and greets. Then there my VIP meet n greets that released yesterday….. ill explain… — Bow Wow (@smoss) September 4, 2022

Certain floor seat tickets 🎟 come with the standard meet and greet where you will be able to still meet me take photos but you WILL NOT get the full experience as my VIP MEET AND GREET HOLDERS… this is your standard picture taking similar to what we usually do. — Bow Wow (@smoss) September 4, 2022

As for my special VIP meet and greet experience .. They will gain more access more private time with me also will gain access to my private club and everything you can name. There are 3 different packages to choose from. Its all about how close do you want your experience to be. — Bow Wow (@smoss) September 4, 2022

After a successful trip to London, Bow Wow doubled back with a more fiery message. “You see when im chilling minding my business staying off the net THEY STILL HAVE TO TALK ABOUT ME,” Bow Wow opened. “One week its ‘Bow wow sells out o2 arena hes a goat’ to whow ants to meet him for 1k? Ya baby momma nigga thats who. Read before u post bout me. Stop playing with the dog.”

The new edition of the Millenium Tour will have Bow Wow joined by Mario, Keri Hilson, Lloyd, Pleasure P, Chiny, Bobby V, Sammie, Ying Yang Twins, Chingy, Dem Franchize Boyz, Lil Scrappy, Travis Porter, Crime Mob, Trillville and Day26. Are you sliding?