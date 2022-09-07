After Chris Brown charged $1,000 for his viral meet-and-greet, Bow Wow joined in, dropping a “Diamond VIP Package” online for fans to consider for the upcoming Millenium Tour Dates. The immediate response from fans wasn’t the warmest.
The $1,000 package, dubbed the “ultimate hangout with Bow Wow,” featured a tour of the backstage area, tour bus, and more, along with access to a VIP Lounge, merch bundles, and the actual meet and greet.
Bow Wow also offered the gold package that provided a digital photo with the rapper and a merch bundle, while the platinum package also included the gold package with VIP Lounge access.
“I’m giving you 3 choices,” Bow Wow wrote. “Pick your vibe! Im giving you FULL ACCESS!!!!”
Fans online slandered the meet-and-greet offers, citing that he is trying to be too much like Chris Brown and meeting him isn’t worth the hefty price attached or that certain packages aren’t worth more than others.
Seeing the discourse, Bow Wow would provide a reply online:
After a successful trip to London, Bow Wow doubled back with a more fiery message. “You see when im chilling minding my business staying off the net THEY STILL HAVE TO TALK ABOUT ME,” Bow Wow opened. “One week its ‘Bow wow sells out o2 arena hes a goat’ to whow ants to meet him for 1k? Ya baby momma nigga thats who. Read before u post bout me. Stop playing with the dog.”
The new edition of the Millenium Tour will have Bow Wow joined by Mario, Keri Hilson, Lloyd, Pleasure P, Chiny, Bobby V, Sammie, Ying Yang Twins, Chingy, Dem Franchize Boyz, Lil Scrappy, Travis Porter, Crime Mob, Trillville and Day26. Are you sliding?