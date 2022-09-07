The slap saga never ends. Chris Rock has formally made a statement about Will SMith’s late July apology video. Appearing at The O2 arena in London for a coheadlining show with dave Chappelle, Rock slammed the effort calling it a “hostage video.”

According to Deadline, Rock used a small portion of his time on stage to address the video, stating, “fuck your hostage video.”

In previous sets, Rock joked with the idea stating, “Yes, that sh*t hurt. He played Ali. I can’t even play Floyd Mayweather.”

During the set, Chris Rock also referred to Will Smith as “Suge Smith” again, a slight nod to Suge Knight, who is in prison for voluntary manslaughter.

In his apology video, Will Smith revealed that representatives for Chris Rock said the famed comedian was not ready to speak to him.

In an August update, PEOPLE magazine reveals that Rock feels he never needs to speak to Smith about the matter.

“Chris doesn’t need to talk. This is clearly something that bothers Will more than Chris,” a source stated. “Will needs to deal with his issues. Chris is fine.”

A second source added, “The fact that he is making jokes about it already is a good thing. That means he is assessing it. But the stress of the slap and the aftermath has not taken over his life. Quite the opposite.”

You can see the apology below.