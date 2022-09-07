Fat Joe is being announced as this year’s host for the “BET Hip Hop Awards.” GRAMMY nominated recording artist, actor, and entrepreneur will hit the stage at the Cobb Energy Center on September 30th.

The annual celebration will bring together the hottest names in Hip Hop to pay homage to the year’s best in hip hop culture.

“Fat Joe is Hip Hop royalty. He has represented the artform and the Bronx, the birthplace of Hip Hop, throughout his outstanding musical career. He is a treasured friend of the network and we’ve loved seeing and supporting his evolution to becoming the superstar he is today,” shared Connie Orlando, EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET. “We can’t wait to watch him take the stage with his vivacious energy, standing together with today’s hottest and beloved Hip Hop stars.”

“This will be the BIGGEST award show in history,” Fat Joe said in a statement. “It’s truly an honor to host and produce the “BET Hip Hop Awards” and I can’t thank Connie and the entire BET family enough for this opportunity. We’re going to celebrate music, culture and entertainment, honor the biggest and brightest stars in the world and make this an unforgettable night full of laughs and surprises. Always remember that yesterday’s host is not today’s host.”

The official “BET Hip Hop Awards” 2022 nominations, selected by a voting academy of esteemed music industry insiders, performers, and presenters are to be announced at a later date.

The award show premieres exclusively on BET on October 4th at 9 p.m.

