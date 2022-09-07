On Funkmaster Flex’s famed show, Joyner Lucas performed a backwards freestyle over the beat from “Nas Is Like” and the instrumental from “Realest N****s.”

After Flex challenged Joyner to perform the extraordinary feat, the idea for the one-of-a-kind freestyle delivery emerged. In an earlier “Backwords” video from 2015, Joyner rapped the song’s lyrics both forward and backwards while shooting hoops in the park. But now, rather than singing the rhymes, Joyner delivered them in a freestyle on Flex’s well-known stage.

Flex has issued numerous challenges to a variety of hip-hop artists, including Fabolous, Jadakiss, Busta Rhymes, Swizz Beatz, Benny The Butcher, and Juelz Santana. The most recent is the reverse freestyle. Flex even broke his bracelet during the clip because he was so impressed with Joyner’s lyrical skill.

Joyner’s freestyle also takes place in conjunction with his upcoming “ADHD Tour,” a cross-country, 18-stop tour that begins on September 16 and concludes on October 12 in Phoenix. It also includes a performance at Rolling Loud New York. He just revealed a novel possibility to give an up-and-coming performer from each leg of his tour the chance to open for him. Artists must join Joyner’s startup platform Tully to reserve a spot, upload the song they want to perform on the “ADHD Tour” if chosen, and complete their Tully profiles so Joyner can get in touch with all winners individually to arrange the following steps.

You can hear the full freestyle below.