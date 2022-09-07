Justin Bieber Cancels Remainder of ‘Justice World Tour’ to ‘Rest and Get Better’

After restarting his Justice Tour following his Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis, Justin Bieber has announced that he will once again take time away.

Hitting Instagram, Bieber announced that he could not complete the set of shows and would pause the tour to “rest and get better.

Bieber revealed he is coming off a run of six live shows that “took a real toll on me.”

“After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now,” Bieber added. “So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be OK, but I need time to rest and get better.”

Justin bieber cancels the rest of the justice tour, this was his last performance. End of an Erapic.twitter.com/WQtPvHgZB6 — 🌅 (@purposelybb) September 6, 2022