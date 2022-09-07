Lil Yachty is delivering your new favorite food item, announcing his own pizza line, Yachty’s Pizzeria, which is now on sale at Wal-Mart.

Yachty’s Pizzeria is the first product from Deep Cuts, a line of premium frozen pizzas manufactured by Richelieu Foods, a private label company well-known in the food and supermarket industries for its superior array of brand products in the business segments of frozen and deli pizza, dressings, and sauces. Deep Cuts was developed by Universal Music Group for Brands (UMGB), the brand’s partnership division of Universal Music Group (UMG), and is the U.S. brand for the line of premium A brand portfolio called Deep Cuts strives to produce goods that are an addition to a musician’s artistic and professional resume.

unnamed 3

“I’ve loved making and eating pizza my whole life, so this is a project I’m really excited about and have been for a long time. We made some wild flavors but there’s still something for everybody. I take my pizza seriously so I’m looking forward to seeing what people think,“ said Lil Yachty.

Yachty’s new pizza comes in four new flavors, including his favorite cheeses: Buffalo Style Chicken, Hot Honey Cheese, Pepperoni & Bacon, and Veggie Supreme.

“Yachty’s Pizzeria is an exciting example of a strategic brand extension that both represents the artist’s interest, passion and personality as well as a way to help him expand his business portfolio,” said Richard Yaffa, EVP, Global Brands, UMG. “It’s a thrill to be able to continue to find new ways for our artists to connect with their fans around the world and support these campaigns with best-in-class marketing and creative support.”

The pizza is now available across the nation at $6.98.