There is no doubt that NBA YoungBoy is the hardest-working rapper in the game. YB is back delivering his third solo project of 2022 in Realer 2.

The new album is a sequel to 2018’s Realer and is now available via YouTube.

The new album is 15 tracks in length and only has one feature as Jaz appears on track 11, “Poppin Shit.”

Earlier this week, the Louisiana rapper hit Instagram to announce his fiancée Jazlyn Mychelle is pregnant. The reveal of the engagement and baby was completed with a photo of a baby bump and ring on her finger.

The reveal Instagram post was captioned “Dåñgērøùš Łōvê” and also highlighted some family moments, more of which can be seen in the new video “Purge Me.”

You can see the full post from NBA Youngboy below.