Netflix announced on Tuesday morning (September 6) the pilot and series order of the comedy series, The Vince Staples Show, starring-headlined-executive produced by popular recording artists/actor Vince Staples — Deadline reports. Joining Staples as a co-star on the upcoming series is accomplished actor/director/executive produced/creator Kenya Barris and his Khalabo Ink Society.

The scripted comedy series will be set in Long Beach, California and loosely inspired by Staples’ life. “I am excited to partner with Netflix and Kenya Barris on The Vince Staples Show,” Vince Staples told Deadline. “This has been something I have been developing for some time, and I am happy it’s coming to fruition.”

Netflix’s Head of Comedy’s Tracey Pakosta on Vince Staples: “It’s our mission to work with the best artists in the world. Vince has already established himself as one of the most talented young musicians today and we’re really excited about how his sensibility – and sense of humor – will translate into a unique comedy series.”

While he cameoed alongside fellow hip hop stars ASAP Rocky, Kap G and Casey Veggies in the 2015 Pharell Williams-executive produced film, Dope, Vince Staples began showcasing his comedic writing and performance in 2019 with the release of his two-episode YouTube short series.

The Vince Staples Show’s other showrunners and executive producers include Ian Edelman (Entourage) and Maurice Williams (Entergalactic). Longtime Vince Staple music video director Calmatic will direct the first two episodes of The Vince Staples Show. Calmatic directed Staples YouTube shorts in 2019.

Vince Staples released his latest album, Ramona Park Broke My Heart, in April 2022 on Blacksmith Recordings/Motown Records. The album features guest appearances by Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Baby, and Mustard. Outside the music, Staples released his first graphic novel, Limbo Beach, in July.

In film, Vince Staples recently filmed the reboot to the 1992 sports comedy, White Men Can’t Jump, and Showtime’s reboot series based on the 1999 comedy film, The Wood.