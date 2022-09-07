With her new single “Super Freaky Girl” currently running up the numbers, Nicki Minaj is prepping the remix. Hitting Instagram, Minaj wrote, “#QueenMix guess who????!! Coming SOON.”

There is no indication on when soon is, but with Friday fast approaching, it may be reasonable to take a look for the new single then.

#QueenMix coming to collect her things. Soon come 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/DOEFv09Z4t — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 7, 2022

Nicki Minaj and her new single “Super Freaky Girl” debuted on top of the Billboard Hot 100. The single is Minaj’s third time on top of the chart, but her first time unaccompanied. She previously appeared alongside 6ix9ine on top with “Trollz” and with Doja Cat on “Say So.”

“Super Freaky Girl” features a sample of Rick James’ “Super Freak” and had a monster week of 21.1 million streams, 4.6 million radio airplay audience impressions, and 89,000 downloads in its first week.

“Super Freaky Girl” is also Minaj’s 21st single to reach the Top 10 of the Hot 100. It is the rapper’s second single to do so this year, following her collaboration with Lil Baby “Do We Have a Problem.”

In addition to the top of the Hot 100, Minaj’s new single tops the Streaming Songs and Digital Song Sales charts.