There is new information involving a former Louisville officer indicted by a federal grand jury in the Breonna Taylor case. Court records show Brett Hankison refused to comply with one of the conditions of his release.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office told a judge yesterday that Hankison would not give a blood sample to his probation officer after he took a trip to Las Vegas.

Court officials are reviewing the terms of his release. Hankison did not give any further details on why he did not give a blood sample.

Hankison was indicted August 4 along with three other former officers, Kyle Meany, Kelly Goodlett and Joshua Jaynes. The indictments were related to the botched raid that resulted in Taylor’s death on March 13, 2020.

