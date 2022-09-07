GRAMMY award winner, Lauryn Hill returned to The Surf Lodge this past Monday, September 5, taking the stage at the iconic venue for an intimate concert.

She performed some of her most popular hits from the Fugees including “Fu-Gee-La,” “Doo Wop (That Thing),” and “Killing Me Softly.”

Notable guests in attendance at the concert included Liev Schreiber, Olivia Culpo, and Mischa Barton.

This was L Boogie’s second time performing at The Surf Lodge, she first played the Montauk hot spot back in 2017.

“It was a complete honor to welcome such an iconic and prolific artist back to the property,” says Jayma Cardoso, Founder and Creative Director of The Surf Lodge.

“Ms. Hill is a multigenerational talent that completely captivates her audience, and it was so special to have her grace our stage once again.”

In addition to Hill, The Surf Lodge has also announced their final fall music lineup to close out the 2022 with acclaimed musical acts, Wyclef Jean on Saturday, September 17 and Lupe Fiasco Saturday, September 24.

(Photos Courtesy of The Surf Lodge)

