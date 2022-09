Quavo and Takeoff Announce Their Debut Joint Album ‘Only Built For Infinity Links’

Quavo and Takeoff have announced their joint debut album, Only Built For Infinity Links, set to release October 7, 2022, on Quality Control Music Group/Motown Records.

The album announcement comes after the recent single “Big Stunna,” featuring Birdman, and “Us Vs. Them,” featuring Gucci Mane. The opening single for the album was “Hotel Lobby,” which has reached nearly 200 million streams worldwide.

You can see the album promo below.

