NAACP Image Award nominee Serayah (“Empire,” “BMF”) will star in the upcoming action-thriller Takeover, alongside Rap star and actor Quavo (“Atlanta,” Wash Me in the River) and Billy Zane (“The Boys”).

In the film, Serayah plays “Lt. Keisha Jenner,” the leader of a special task force assigned to apprehending jewel thieves. Level-headed and always by the book, she’s disgusted by Sheriff ‘Herc’ Hitchens’ willingness to play outside the lines. Keisha also is the childhood friend of Guy Miller (Quavo), a recent parolee who’s attempting to rehabilitate his life when circumstances propel him back into Atlanta’s dangerous takeover scene.

READ MORE: [PHOTOS] 50 Cent, Kash Doll, Kandi Burress, Jacob Latimore and More Celebs Walk The ‘BMF’ Premiere Red Carpet

Advertisement

The feature-length film is produced by Trioscope in partnership with Quality Films (Ice Cold, How High 2), the expanded film unit of premier music management and Hip Hop mega-label Quality Control Music. Takeover is written by acclaimed and world-renowned action screenwriter Jeb Stuart (Die Hard, The Fugitive, The Vikings) and Brandon Easton (Marvel’s Agent Carter). Takeover is directed by Trioscope Chief Creative Officer Greg Jonkajtys, who directed The Liberator.

Takeover began filming earlier this month in Atlanta, and hasn’t been set with a release date as of yet.

Continue the conversation on social media.