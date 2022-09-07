One day after leading the Las Vegas Aces to the 2022 WNBA Finals, A’Ja Wilson has been named league MVP. The win is the second MVP award for Wilson, she previously won in 2020.

Wilson is now the seventh player in WNBA history to win the MVP Award more than once, joining Lauren Jackson, Lisa Leslie, Sheryl Swoopes, Cynthia Cooper, Elena Della Donne, and Candace Parker.

Late last month, Wilson was named the Defensive Player of the Year. She is the fifth player in league history to win both awards in a single season. The last to achieve the double win was Jackson in 2007. Yolanda Giffith, Swoopes, and Leslie are the others to win in the same season.

Advertisement

What a year for A'ja Wilson!



Defensive Player of the Year

All-Defensive First Team

Commissioner's Cup Champion

WNBA All-Star Team Captain

2x Player of the Month

4x Player of the Week



And now M'VP!@_ajawilson22 // #RaiseTheStakes pic.twitter.com/zooAVdACWh — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) September 7, 2022

Second place in this year’s voting was Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart, third place was Wilson’s teammate Kelsey Plum and fourth was Alyssa Thomas of the Connecticut Sun. Fifth in voting was Candace Parker of The Chicago Sky.

DPOY and NOW 2x MVP ‼️@_ajawilson22 is your 2022 #WNBA @Kia Most Valuable Player 🏆



Wilson averaged 19.5 PPG, 9.4 RPG, her efforts led the @LVAces to a #1 overall seed and 26-10 overall record#MoreThan pic.twitter.com/5nFc1DZBB2 — WNBA (@WNBA) September 7, 2022

In just her fifth season, Wilson averaged 19.95 points, 9.4 rebounds, shot 50.1 percent from the field and had 17 double-doubles across 36 games. She also led the league in blocks at 1.9 per game.

Wilson and the Aces will host the winner of the Sun and Sky in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals this Sunday.