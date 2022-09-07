ESPN’s Monday Night Football will have a new cast member. According to the New York Post, future Hall of Fame wide receiver and Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald Jr will join the Mounday Night Countdown pregame show.

Fitzgerald will step in for Randy Moss, who will now only appear on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown show. Fitz will take the air for the first time before Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle as the Denver Broncos will take on the Seattle Seahawks.

Fitzgerald will not be on the show full-time, appearing in what is reported to be five-to-seven shows during the season.

Robert Griffin III has recently been added to the show, joining a roster of Suzy Kolber, Booger McFarland, Steve Young, Adam Schefter, and Alex Smith.