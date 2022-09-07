Pat McAfee is joining the ESPN family. Already the host of his own The Pat McAfee Show and appearing as a wrestler and announcer for WWE, McAfee will now join ESPN’s College Gameday in a full-time role.

The New York Post reports McAfee will join the show this coming Saturday as the show will post in Austin, Texas, ahead of the visiting Alabama Crimson Tide taking on the hometown Longhorns.

McAfee is expected to continue his roles in his YouTube show and remain on WWE’s Friday Night Smackdown. McAfee is also currently in a deal with Fan Duel that pays him $120 million over four years.

