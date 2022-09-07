The Hall of Fame career of Sue Bird is officially over. The point guard for the Seattle Storm ended her career and playoff run in a 97-92 defeat to the Las Vegas Aces on her home court.

After the conclusion of a stellar four-game series, Bird was showered in “thank you Sue” chants and became overcome with emotions.

In the game, Bird had eight points and eight assists. Bird’s career ends with 19 seasons for the Storm after being selected first overall in the 2002 WNBA draft.

In her career, she was elected to 13 All-Star games and won four championships. For her career, Bird averaged 11.7 points, 5.6 assists, 2.5 rebounds, 1.7 threes, and 1.3 steals.

You can see the closing moments of Bird’s career below.

"THANK YOU SUE!"



Sue Bird's final sendoff ❤️ pic.twitter.com/y9HMg8jnjJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 7, 2022