The world’s top mixed martial arts organization, UFC, and IRL (“in real life”), the leading group messaging social network app that connects users through genuinely shared online and offline experiences, have announced a first-of-its-kind, international partnership that will bring together athletes and fans through live group messaging before and during UFC’s most significant events.

The “Join The Conversation” promotion and the use of the UFC’s “Social Tagboard” are just a couple of the elements that will make IRL the official group messaging and fan chat platform for the UFC. Through the “Join the Conversation” promotion, UFC fighters and fans can have live, genuine conversations about UFC Pay-Per-View events thanks to the dynamic platform of IRL. On September 10, Brandon “The Assassin Baby” Moreno, who made history in 2020 by becoming the first Mexican-born UFC Flyweight Champion, will begin the first live athlete chat. To facilitate meaningful conversations on shared interests in just a few seconds, the project will promote the entertaining features that IRL is known for, such as allowing users to generate custom prompts, surveys, and even customizable memes using an auto-generator called MeMix. Additionally, IRL will use UFC’s “Social Tagboard,” emphasizing live polling and real-time discussion from fans on IRL during particular events.

Several integrations with important UFC assets, including live events, broadcast features, and unique material made for UFC’s well-liked digital and social channels, will also be made available to IRL by UFC. In addition to becoming the Presenting Partner of UFC Live on TikTok, which offers live conversations with UFC talent, athletes, personalities, and other special guests during events, IRL will have a branded presence inside the world-famous Octagon® at certain Pay-Per-View events.

Advertisement

The 900 million TV homes in 170+ countries that have access to the UFC’s broadcast, as well as the over 690 million worldwide UFC fans and over 185 million social media followers, will provide IRL considerable exposure from the broadcast’s opening billboard to the Octagon.

“We’re thrilled to partner with IRL to create greater fan engagement and strengthen the in-person and online UFC community,” said Paul Asencio, Senior Vice President, UFC Global Partnerships. “We’re looking forward to working with IRL to leverage the global power of the UFC brand and IRL’s innovative social messaging platform to connect like-minded individuals through their passion for UFC.”

“This is a massive turning point for IRL as we work alongside one of the world’s largest sporting communities to continue building relationships,” said Abraham Shafi, CEO and Founder of IRL. “The partnership marks an exciting pathway for IRL to tap into the devoted and passionate global UFC fan base, and we’re looking forward to continuing our growth alongside such a renowned organization.”

With content centered around UFC 279: CHIMAEV vs. DIAZ, which will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 10, UFC and IRL will formally launch their partnership this week.