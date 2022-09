As this season of HBO’s Hard Knocks This Season comes to a close, Detroit native Eminem took on the task of checking out the Detroit Lions training camp as they gear up for their 2022 season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

As Em greeted the players and staff of the Lions, Head Coach Dan Campbell let Mr. Mathers know, “Nobody represents this city like you do.”

Check out the teaser below for the season finale of Hard Knocks This Season.

