Tiffany Haddish States She is ‘Relieved’ After Skit with Aries Spears Surfaced Because She Was Tired of Being Extorted

Tiffany Haddish is currently the center of controversy after a sketch called “Through A Pedophiles Eyes,” filmed with Aries Spears from earlier in her career, surfaced alongside molestation and grooming accusations. In an exclusive conversation with Hollywood Unlocked, Haddish revealed she is glad the clip came to light because she is tired of being extorted.

Jane Doe, who is now 22 years old, and John Doe, who was born in 2007, filed a civil action in Los Angeles Superior Court. The lawsuit claims that Aries Spears and Tiffany Haddish pressured and groomed the plaintiffs into “filming sexually graphic child pornography skits” when they were both adolescents.

In an update, Haddish stated she is “relieved” that the video has come forward as she was over the threats associated. “I wanted to take responsibility and I was tired of being extorted,” she stated.

The actress and comedian expressed her “great regret” for agreeing to participate in the comedy sketch with comedian Aries Spears six years ago in an Instagram post on Monday. The Girls Trip actress said that she wanted to clarify the situation but was unable to do so because of the current legal dispute.

“I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I’m right there with you,” Haddish says in her statement. “Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can say right now.”

Haddish continues, “But, clearly, while the sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all — and I deeply regret having agreed to act in it. I really look forward to being able to share a lot more about this situation as soon as I can.”