Pusha-T has had a hell of a year. From dropping one of the best albums of the year, to doing an Arby’s and NFL commercial, and getting a cosign from Tom Brady. Now it looks like the Virginia Beach MC can add another cosign to his list, from Ukraine’s Defense Ministry.

Earlier today, Ukraine’s defense ministry shared an infographic in a tweet, updating followers on the amount of Russian casualties since the invasion that began in February of this year. While the numbers of casualties seem high, what really got people’s attention was the Pusha-T lyric that was featured in the tweet.

“‘I put numbers on the boards’ @PUSHA_T” the tweet said. “Total combat losses of the enemy from Feb 24 to Sep 7:.”

"I put numbers on the boards."@PUSHA_T



Total combat losses of the enemy from Feb 24 to Sep 7: pic.twitter.com/mUC5NnLcpy — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) September 7, 2022

Many Push fans reacted to the tweet, with many sharing their confusion over the Ukraine using a Pusha-T line.

Pusha even, somewhat unenthusiastically, responded to Ukraine’s tweet, saying “Great taste in music for the win…”